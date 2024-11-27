U.S. Politics

Trump Reveals Key Picks For Health, Trade, And Economic Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up for his return to the White House as he is closing in on selecting candidates for key positions in his upcoming administration.

On Tuesday evening, he named his picks for the deputy secretary of health and human services, U.S. trade representative, and head of the National Economic Council, among others.

Jamieson Greer, an attorney who previously served under Trump's trade representative Robert Lighthizer, will take on the role of U.S. trade representative. In his announcement, Trump shared his reasoning for the selection, stating: "Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices, and replacing the failed NAFTA deal with USMCA, therefore making it much better for American Workers."

He revealed two significant health-related appointments, Jim O'Neill, who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush. O'Neill was named deputy secretary of health and human services under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. After his time in government, O'Neill moved to Silicon Valley, where he invested in tech ventures alongside PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, a former advisor to Trump's first administration. Thiel has reportedly encouraged Trump to nominate O'Neill to a high-level health position.

O'Neill has been a vocal critic of the FDA, suggesting in a 2014 speech that drugs should be approved for use after demonstrating safety, allowing individuals to assume personal risk, and that efficacy should be proven post-approval.

In another major health-related appointment, Trump nominated Stanford physician and academic Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to head the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Bhattacharya gained national attention as a critic of the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020. The declaration advocated for a return to normal life for low-risk individuals, promoting "herd immunity" as a strategy for dealing with the virus.

"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America's biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease," Trump wrote.

Kevin Hassett, a Stanford economist and former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under Trump's first administration, will head the National Economic Council.

Hassett "played a crucial role in helping me to design and pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017", Trump said in a statement. "Together, we will renew and improve our record Tax Cuts, and ensure that we have Fair Trade with Countries that have taken advantage of the United States in the past."

Trump has appointed Vince Haley, who led the speechwriting department during his first term, as director of the Domestic Policy Council, responsible for driving the administration's agenda.

