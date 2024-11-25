Is Microsoft Outlook Down? Massive Outage Impacts Global Users

A widespread outage at Microsoft on Monday disrupted Microsoft 365 services, affecting global users of Teams, Outlook, Exchange emails, calendars, and more.

Reports of issues began surfacing overnight and surged around 8 a.m. ET, with Downdetector logging over 4,350 complaints, primarily concerning Exchange. Microsoft stated it "identified a recent change" likely responsible for the disruption. Efforts to "revert the change" are underway as the company continues to investigate and determine additional necessary actions.

The company added that it has "started to deploy a fix" for the outage and is also "beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state" to restore services.

The latest incident comes after the one in July when a corrupted update from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike caused widespread disruptions to systems and computers running Microsoft Windows. The outage affected critical sectors such as banking, airlines, transportation, and healthcare. Resolving the problem at the time required manual device reboots.

This is a developing story.