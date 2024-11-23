U.S. Politics

Trump Taps Former NFL Player Scott Turner For HUD Secretary Role

By
Trump has already dropped a few hints about who will be in his cabinet
AFP

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former NFL player Scott Turner to serve as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Turner was a Texas House representative from 2013 to 2017.

"Scott is an NFL Veteran, who, during my First Term, served as the First Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC), helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country's most distressed communities," Trump said in his announcement.

"Under Scott's leadership, Opportunity Zones received over $50 Billion Dollars in Private Investment!" Trump added. "Scott will work alongside me to Make America Great Again for EVERY American."

If confirmed, Turner would oversee a department managing a $70 billion budget and approximately 8,000 employees during a period when housing has become a prominent political issue due to post-pandemic cost increases. As HUD secretary, he is expected to prioritize reducing the department's budget, rolling back Biden-era fair housing policies, and reforming homelessness programs—key objectives outlined by the Trump campaign.

Who is Scott Turner?

Turner currently chairs the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank aligned with ex-President Trump.

"An America First solution requires addressing the mental health and substance abuse crises contributing to the homelessness crisis, empowering law enforcement to act in defense of their communities and public spaces, and deregulating local housing markets," the group states on its website.

Turner previously served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump's first term, a role focused on supporting "distressed communities across America," according to the council's website. He is also the founder and CEO of the Community Engagement & Opportunity Council (CEOC), an organization dedicated to uplifting communities through sports, mentorship, and economic initiatives.

Turner spent nine seasons in the NFL, playing for the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, and Denver Broncos.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
FBI

Trump Rules Out Mike Rogers For FBI Director, Says He Never Gave It A Thought

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley Blasts Trump's Cabinet Picks Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. Over Controversial Stances
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
South Korean engineers work on a 120mm self-propelled mortar at the Hanwha Aerospace factory in Changwon
Inside The South Korean Weapons Factory That Could Supply Kyiv
Donald Trump told US voters he could 'fix' America
Laken Riley Murder Trial: Trump Reacts To Accused Jose Ibarra's Sentencing
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics