U.S. Politics

Trump Rules Out Mike Rogers For FBI Director, Says He Never Gave It A Thought

By
FBI
The FBI is on alert over possible threats to Jews over Passover. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump, announced Friday that former Rep. Mike Rogers is no longer being considered for the role of FBI director.

Rogers, 61, had been rumored as a contender for the position, but Scavino said Trump dismissed the idea when questioned about the former Michigan Republican's candidacy.

"Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI. It's not happening — In his own words, 'I have never even given it a thought.' Not happening," Scavino wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Kash Patel, a former aide to President-elect Trump, was also a contender for the leadership role of the FBI. Ex-FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday that the bureau's stability would be at risk if Patel was nominated.

Patel has maintained his loyalty to the president-elect, having served as a senior advisor to the acting director of national intelligence and as chief of staff to former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller during Trump's first term. However, he has never held a direct position within the FBI.

"No part of the FBI's mission is safe with Kash Patel in any position of leadership in the FBI, and certainly not in the Deputy Director's job," McCabe told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Thursday evening, adding, "The scope of authority is enormous."

"If you enter into that position with nothing more than a desire to disrupt and destroy the organization, there is a lot of damage someone like Kash Patel could do," he said.

Patel has maintained his loyalty to the president-elect, having served as a senior advisor to the acting director of national intelligence and as chief of staff to former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller during Trump's first term. However, he has never held a direct position within the FBI.

Meanwhile, former FBI Special Agent Daniel Brunner also said Patel's leadership would do "massive damage" to the agency.

"Putting someone like Kash Patel in the position of director of the FBI is, I believe, extremely, extremely dangerous because ... his resume isn't traditional," Brunner said Sunday on CNN.

Tags
Donald Trump
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
FBI

Trump Rules Out Mike Rogers For FBI Director, Says He Never Gave It A Thought

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley Blasts Trump's Cabinet Picks Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. Over Controversial Stances
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
South Korean engineers work on a 120mm self-propelled mortar at the Hanwha Aerospace factory in Changwon
Inside The South Korean Weapons Factory That Could Supply Kyiv
Donald Trump told US voters he could 'fix' America
Laken Riley Murder Trial: Trump Reacts To Accused Jose Ibarra's Sentencing
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics