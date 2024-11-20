The 58th CMA Awardskickedoff Wednesday night in Nashville. Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, and Post Malone were among the big names nominated for various awards, including New Artist of the Year award, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year title.
Stapleton won the CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year. He also bagged the Single of the Year award and Song of the Year award. Brooks & Dunn took home the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year, while Cody Johnson received the CMA Award for Album of the Year for "Leather."
In his speech, Johnson said: "There's no way I could have created an album like this without great songwriters, without people that pour their heart and soul out every day on Music Row."
Below is a full list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"Watermelon Moonshine," Lainey Wilson
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Album of the Year
Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
Fathers & Sons, Luke Combs
Higher, Chris Stapleton
Leather, Cody Johnson – WINNER
Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll
Song of the Year
"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum (Hillary Lindsey, McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips)
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters)
"The Painter," Cody Johnson (Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins)
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton (Stapleton, Dan Wilson) – WINNER
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion – WINNER
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn – WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
"Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
"Man Made a Bar," Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) – WINNER
Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac, Guitar
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Charlie Worsham, Guitar – WINNER
Music Video of the Year
"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"I'm Not Pretty," Megan Moroney
"The Painter," Cody Johnson
"Wildflowers and Wild Horses," Lainey Wilson
New Artist of the Year
Megan Moroney – WINNER
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman