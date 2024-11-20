The 58th CMA Awardskickedoff Wednesday night in Nashville. Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, and Post Malone were among the big names nominated for various awards, including New Artist of the Year award, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year title.

Stapleton won the CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year. He also bagged the Single of the Year award and Song of the Year award. Brooks & Dunn took home the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year, while Cody Johnson received the CMA Award for Album of the Year for "Leather."

In his speech, Johnson said: "There's no way I could have created an album like this without great songwriters, without people that pour their heart and soul out every day on Music Row."

Below is a full list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

"Watermelon Moonshine," Lainey Wilson

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Album of the Year

Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons, Luke Combs

Higher, Chris Stapleton

Leather, Cody Johnson – WINNER

Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll

Song of the Year

"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum (Hillary Lindsey, McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson (Josh Phillips)

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) (Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters)

"The Painter," Cody Johnson (Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins)

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton (Stapleton, Dan Wilson) – WINNER



Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion – WINNER

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn – WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

"Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made a Bar," Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) – WINNER

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac, Guitar

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Charlie Worsham, Guitar – WINNER

Music Video of the Year

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

"I'm Not Pretty," Megan Moroney

"The Painter," Cody Johnson

"Wildflowers and Wild Horses," Lainey Wilson

New Artist of the Year

Megan Moroney – WINNER

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman