Watchdog Group Seeks DOJ Records On Matt Gaetz Amid AG Nomination Controversy

Watchdog organization American Oversight has filed a federal court motion demanding the Justice Department disclose all records related to its investigation of Matt Gaetz. The former Florida representative, who was recently nominated by President-elect Trump for the role of attorney general, has faced scrutiny over various allegations.

American Oversight initially sought these records in March 2023 through the Freedom of Information Act. After the FBI and Justice Department failed to provide the documents, the organization filed a lawsuit in February of this year. As of now, neither agency has complied with the request. Meanwhile, members of Congress are intensifying calls for the release of a related report prepared by the House Ethics Committee, further fueling the controversy surrounding Gaetz's nomination.

"Sex trafficking, obstruction of justice, and abuse of power are not the kind of questions that should hang over the head of someone being considered for U.S. Attorney General," said American Oversight interim Executive Director Chioma Chukwu in a statement. "This is a matter of public interest and integrity, and we expect the court to recognize the urgency of releasing these documents. The American people deserve to know the facts before the Senate votes on his nomination."

After his nomination, Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress. This move intensified calls for the House Ethics Committee to release its report on Gaetz. Meanwhile, the former congressman reportedly began lobbying senators for his confirmation, with meetings set for Wednesday.

Gaetz's potential confirmation as attorney general would place him in charge of overseeing the same agencies that investigated him.

Earlier this week, new allegations surfaced accusing Gaetz of being involved with a 17-year-old girl while serving in Congress. He is also facing accusations of illicit drug use. However, Gaetz has denied all allegations against him.

The House Ethics Committee, which has spent years investigating Gaetz over these allegations, was set to meet to vote on releasing the report.

Meanwhile, American Oversight's motion emphasizes that the timely release of these records is vital for ensuring transparency, accountability, and public trust.