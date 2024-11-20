U.S. Politics

Watchdog Group Seeks DOJ Records On Matt Gaetz Amid AG Nomination Controversy

By
Rep. Matt Gaetz Writes Threatening Letter to Google CEO
Rep. Matt Gaetz Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images

Watchdog organization American Oversight has filed a federal court motion demanding the Justice Department disclose all records related to its investigation of Matt Gaetz. The former Florida representative, who was recently nominated by President-elect Trump for the role of attorney general, has faced scrutiny over various allegations.

American Oversight initially sought these records in March 2023 through the Freedom of Information Act. After the FBI and Justice Department failed to provide the documents, the organization filed a lawsuit in February of this year. As of now, neither agency has complied with the request. Meanwhile, members of Congress are intensifying calls for the release of a related report prepared by the House Ethics Committee, further fueling the controversy surrounding Gaetz's nomination.

"Sex trafficking, obstruction of justice, and abuse of power are not the kind of questions that should hang over the head of someone being considered for U.S. Attorney General," said American Oversight interim Executive Director Chioma Chukwu in a statement. "This is a matter of public interest and integrity, and we expect the court to recognize the urgency of releasing these documents. The American people deserve to know the facts before the Senate votes on his nomination."

After his nomination, Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress. This move intensified calls for the House Ethics Committee to release its report on Gaetz. Meanwhile, the former congressman reportedly began lobbying senators for his confirmation, with meetings set for Wednesday.

Gaetz's potential confirmation as attorney general would place him in charge of overseeing the same agencies that investigated him.

Earlier this week, new allegations surfaced accusing Gaetz of being involved with a 17-year-old girl while serving in Congress. He is also facing accusations of illicit drug use. However, Gaetz has denied all allegations against him.

The House Ethics Committee, which has spent years investigating Gaetz over these allegations, was set to meet to vote on releasing the report.

Meanwhile, American Oversight's motion emphasizes that the timely release of these records is vital for ensuring transparency, accountability, and public trust.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Russia's war against Ukraine is in its third year

Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Pro-democracy activist Lee Yue-Shun, one of only two to walk away from the high-profile security case, attended the trial every day in carefully coordinated outfits
Acquitted 'Hong Kong 47' Defendant Sees Freedom As Responsibility
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila
US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
The 64-year-old former heart surgeon was a prominent TV personality championed by Oprah Winfrey
Trump Appoints TV Celebrity 'Dr. Oz' To Key US Health Post
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics