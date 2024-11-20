World

U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack

By
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
AFP

The United States on Wednesday temporarily shut down its embassy in Kyiv after receiving a threat of a "potential significant air attack." Authorities issued an advisory for American citizens to prepare themselves to relocate to a shelter facility in the event of an air raid warning.

However, there is a very rare chance of such warnings being put in place. But, authorities are working to investigate any such threat as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue. This further escalated after the U.S. approved the use of anti-personnel mines, which are of grave concern as these reportedly remain active even years after they are launched a few years ago.

In the alert, the embassy said the alert applied to all of Ukraine and advised people to monitor the media for updates. It added: "The US embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The US embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

The mines are designated for use in Ukraine's eastern regions, where Russian forces have been gradually advancing against Ukrainian defensive lines.

Since the beginning of the war, the U.S. has supplied Ukraine with anti-tank mines to counter Russia's advantage in armored vehicles. However, until now, the Biden administration refrained from giving anti-personnel mines due to concerns over their long-term risks.

In June 2022, four months into the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration committed to restricting the use of anti-personnel mines. This marked a policy reversal from the Trump administration.

The development comes after reports surfaced that over 10,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk by Russia's military. However, the exact number still remains unknown.

North Korea has also reportedly supplied more arms for the conflict in Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, Park said, citing information from the National Intelligence Service.

The Biden administration's recent actions have been condemned by Russian authorities, who have claimed that the United States are edging the world closer to "world war three."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a revised nuclear doctrine, effectively lowering the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons. However, the Pentagon stated that they had seen no sign of Moscow planning to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

"We're going to continue to monitor, but we don't have any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon within Ukraine," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Russia's war against Ukraine is in its third year

Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Pro-democracy activist Lee Yue-Shun, one of only two to walk away from the high-profile security case, attended the trial every day in carefully coordinated outfits
Acquitted 'Hong Kong 47' Defendant Sees Freedom As Responsibility
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila
US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) has long called for US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the missiles in Russia
U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Warning Of Significant Air Attack
The 64-year-old former heart surgeon was a prominent TV personality championed by Oprah Winfrey
Trump Appoints TV Celebrity 'Dr. Oz' To Key US Health Post
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics