'Bomb Cyclone' To Slam Northern California, Pacific Northwest With Flash Flood Risks

Northern California and the Pacific Northwest are on high alert as a powerful "bomb cyclone" is expected to hit the regions triggering heavy rain and winds. The Weather Prediction Center has warned of potential power outages and flash floods that can begin Tuesday and last till Friday.

Authorities have said that the storm could unleash an astonishing 8 trillion gallons of rain over California while neighboring states such as Oregon, Washington, and Idaho are also expected to receive billions of gallons of rainfall.

"Be aware of the risk of flash flooding at lower elevations and winter storms at higher elevations. This is going to be an impactful event," Richard Bann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, said according to the Associated Press.

In addition, coastal regions are bracing for severe flooding and erosion, intensified by King Tide conditions accompanying the heavy rainfall. Mountainous areas are forecasted to experience record-breaking snowfall, amplifying the storm's destructive impact.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the northern Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet, with forecasts predicting up to 15 inches of snow over two days. Mountain areas are expected to witness wind gusts exceeding 75 mph, according to meteorologists.

"Numerous flash floods, hazardous travel, power outages and tree damage can be expected as the storm reaches max intensity" on Wednesday, the Weather Prediction Center warned.

There have been several bomb cyclones that have struck the United States in recent years. In December 2022, one disrupted travel and caused widespread power outages across the East Coast and Midwest. On the West Coast, an October 2021 bomb cyclone triggered severe flooding and landslides in California, while a January 2018 storm brought blizzards and power outages to New England and the Mid-Atlantic.

While Northern California braces for the storm, Southern California is expected to remain dry this week, with gusty Santa Ana winds raising the risk of wildfires. These conditions come as crews continue to grapple in the aftermath of the Mountain Fire, which erupted on November 6 in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. The fire, which destroyed 240 structures, was approximately 98% contained as of Monday.

