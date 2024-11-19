World

China's Xi Urges 'Strategic' Ties In Talks With Germany's Scholz

By
Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that China would 'continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies'
Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that China would 'continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies' AFP

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for Beijing and Berlin to develop ties with a "strategic" and "long-term" perspective Tuesday as he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Rio de Janeiro, state media said.

"China and Germany are both major countries with significant influence," Xi told Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit, according to Beijing's state news agency Xinhua.

"The two countries need to view and develop bilateral relations from a long-term and strategic perspective," Xi said.

Scholz last met Xi in April in Beijing, where he pressed China's president to use his influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

A German government source in Berlin last week told AFP the two leaders would discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, China-Germany relations and conditions for global fair trade.

Chinese state media said Xi had expressed a desire to "consolidate the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership."

And he said Beijing was "willing to continue writing the story of mutual cooperation, and make our world a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous family," Xinhua reported.

China was the largest trading partner last year for Germany, Europe's biggest economy, which is expected to shrink for a second year in a row.

German industry has been hit by elevated energy prices in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and by rising competition from Chinese manufacturers.

The challenges have been particularly acute for Germany's car manufacturers, who have made huge profits in China but now face local competition, particularly in the growing market for electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, Xi told Scholz that China would "continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies," state media said.

"China regards Germany as an important partner in advancing Chinese modernization," he said.

The importance of China for the German economy has led Scholz to try and chart a middle course during his time in office.

The German leader has not matched the harsh trade rhetoric coming out of Washington and some European capitals, instead seeking to be a critical partner to Beijing.

The meeting could be Scholz's last with Xi, as Germany heads towards new elections in February.

Scholz's Social Democrats currently trail in the polls, well behind the conservative CDU-CSU bloc. If confirmed on election day, such a result would likely see Scholz depart as chancellor.

Tags
Xi Jinping
Most Read
Russia's war against Ukraine is in its third year

Russian Lawmaker Warns US Long-Range Weapon Policy Risks 'World War 3'

Pro-democracy activist Lee Yue-Shun, one of only two to walk away from the high-profile security case, attended the trial every day in carefully coordinated outfits
Acquitted 'Hong Kong 47' Defendant Sees Freedom As Responsibility
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila
US, Philippines Sign Deal On Sharing Military Information
Extensive bombardment has devastated the southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah's main bastion
US Envoy Says End To Israel-Hezbollah War 'Within Grasp'
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has been trying to shore up his international legacy
Biden In 'Historic' Pledge For Poor Nations Ahead Of Trump Return
Editor's Pick
Zairian people perform a dance in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974 before The Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics