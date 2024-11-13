Tesla Recalls Over 2,400 Cybertrucks For Faulty Drive Inverters in Latest Safety Move

Tesla voluntarily recalled 2,431 Cybertruck electric pickups after complaints of faulty drive inverters that could increase the risk of collisions. This recall, the company's sixth of the year, affects vehicles built between November 6, 2023, and July 30, 2024.

"On affected vehicles, a fault in the drive inverter may cause it to stop producing torque," the company wrote in a statement Wednesday. "If the inverter stops producing torque, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision."

As of Wednesday, Tesla said there have been no reports of accidents, injuries, or fatalities linked to the faulty drive inverters. The company stated that the affected customers will receive a free replacement of the drive inverter, with the repair expected to take approximately three hours.

Earlier this year, Tesla had to issue a recall order for the 2024 Cybertrucks – Tesla's much-anticipated and futuristic-looking pickup truck – manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and Sept. 14, 2024, due to a low-voltage hardware issue that affected the rearview camera's speed, impairing drivers' visibility. Later in June, Tesla also recalled nearly two million vehicles over software-related issues.

The Cybertruck recall comes at a crucial time as the company grapples with slowing EV demand and growing competition from established manufacturers and emerging players. With the EV market rapidly evolving and competition heating up, Tesla's capacity to resolve these challenges and consistently provide safe, high-quality vehicles will be critical to securing its long-term success.

Tesla has also identified potential issues with the electric parking brakes on Model S and Model X vehicles produced between February and October 2016, citing a small gear that may have been improperly manufactured by a third-party supplier.