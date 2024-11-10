World

After Hurricanes, Two Earthquakes Jolt Crisis-hit Cuba

By
Residents stood outside their buildings after the earthquakes
Residents stood outside their buildings after the earthquakes AFP

Two powerful earthquakes rocked southern Cuba in quick succession on Sunday, US geologists said, just days after the island was struck by a hurricane that knocked out power nationwide.

The quakes cracked walls and damaged homes, but did not appear to have caused any deaths, according to preliminary reports.

They left many residents running into the streets and badly shaken so soon after the passage of Hurricane Rafael, a category 3 storm, which struck the island last Wednesday.

"It's the last thing we needed," Dalia Rodriguez, a housewife from the town of Bayama in southern Cuba, told AFP, adding that a wall of her house had been damaged.

The US Geological Survey measured the second, more powerful tremor on Sunday at a magnitude of 6.8 and 14.6 miles (23.5 kilometers) deep, some 25 miles off the coast of Bartolome Maso, in southern Granma province.

It came just an hour after a first tremor, which the USGS put at a magnitude of 5.9.

The quakes are the latest events in a cycle of emergencies for the Communist-run island following two hurricanes and two major blackouts in the last three weeks.

The island suffered a nation-wide blackout on October 18 when its biggest power plant failed and it was then hit by Hurricane Oscar two days later.

The effects of last week's Hurricane Rafael have sparked rare protests, with an unspecified number of people arrested, according to authorities.

Cuba has been suffering hours-long power cuts for months and is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since the breakup of key ally the Soviet Union in the early 1990s -- marked by soaring inflation and shortages of basic goods.

The state-run newspaper Granma said no deaths had been immediately reported from Sunday's quakes, but that they had been felt throughout eastern and central provinces of the Caribbean island nation.

"Here people quickly took to the streets because the ground moved very strongly," Andres Perez, a 65-year-old retiree who lives in downtown Santiago de Cuba, told AFP via telephone of the first quake.

"It felt very strong, really, my wife is a bundle of nerves," he added.

"There are houses with cracked walls, others had walls falling down and some had their roofs collapsed," Karen Rodriguez, a 28-year-old hairdresser, told AFP from Caney de las Mercedes, a small town in Bartolome Maso.

Other residents in Bayamo, a city of some 140,000 people, described street poles swaying.

"People got scared, everyone came running out of the houses very scared," 24-year-old welder Livan Chavez told AFP.

The US tsunami warning system said no tsunami warning had been issued.

Hurricane Rafael left residents in Cuba without power for two days.

With concerns of instability on the rise, President Miguel Diaz-Canel has warned that his government will not tolerate attempts to "disturb public order."

Local prosecutors said Saturday that an unspecified number of people had been arrested after demonstrations in the wake of Hurricane Rafael.

Around 85 percent of residents of the capital had had their power restored on Sunday, according to the government, while the two worst-hit provinces in the west, Artemisa and Pinar del Rio, remain in the dark.

Men ride a bicycle through flooded waters after the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Batabano in western Cuba
Men ride a bicycle through flooded waters after the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Batabano in western Cuba AFP
The country has been hit by two nationwide blackouts in three weeks
The country has been hit by two nationwide blackouts in three weeks AFP
Tags
Hurricane, Earthquake
Most Read
Donald Trump has accepted Joe Biden's invitation to visit the White House

Trump Policies Could Leave Millions Of Americans Without Health Insurance: Report

Russia seeks a six-year prison sentence for a doctor accused of criticising the Ukraine campaign in a private appointment
Russia Seeks Six Years For Medic For Criticising Ukraine Campaign
Palestinians displaced by the ongoing war in Gaza shelter in tents at Palestine Stadium in Gaza City, in the territory's north
Deadly Strikes On Gaza, Lebanon As Israel Faces Aid Deadline
'I'm not glued to my post,' Scholz told public broadcaster ARD
Germany's Scholz Says Ready To Hold Confidence Vote This Year
Donald Trump told US voters he could 'fix' America
Man Charged In Alleged Iran-Linked Plot To Kill Donald Trump During Campaign
Editor's Pick
Muhammad Ali (R) goes toe to toe with George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle on October 30, 1974

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

Part of the ruined centre of Ukrainian city of Vovchansk in mid-September
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

Students are learning how to earn a living from online influencing

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics