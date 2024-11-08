Business

France Expects Massive Slump In 2024 Wine Harvest

By
France expects the worst wine harvest in years
France expects the worst wine harvest in years AFP

Unfavourable weather has likely slashed France's 2024 wine harvest by 23 percent compared to the previous year, the agriculture ministry said in an estimate published Friday.

The ministry's 37-million-hectolitre (980 million gallons) forecast for this year's harvest would be close to the crisis-hit sector's record lows of 2017 and 2021, both also hamstrung by weather effects.

If confirmed, the figure would also be a 17-percent drop on the average for the past five years.

All types of French wine are affected by the expected lower harvest, with top-name regions like Burgundy, Beaujolais and Champagne especially hard hit.

Friday's forecast was a significant downward revision of earlier expectations for an 18-percent drop, published in September.

Tags
France
Most Read
Published in September, ex-ECB chief Mario Draghi's report raised the alarm over Europe's failure to keep up with the United States

After Trump Win, EU Leaders Tackle 'Urgent' Reform Agenda

The plight of ailing VW highlights Germany's economic challenges
German Big Business Calls For Early Vote, Economic Vision
Donald Trump has accepted Joe Biden's invitation to visit the White House
Trump Policies Could Leave Millions Of Americans Without Health Insurance: Report
Russia seeks a six-year prison sentence for a doctor accused of criticising the Ukraine campaign in a private appointment
Russia Seeks Six Years For Medic For Criticising Ukraine Campaign
FBI
Racist Texts Sent Across US After Trump's Win Spark FBI Investigation
Editor's Pick
Muhammad Ali (R) goes toe to toe with George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle on October 30, 1974

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

Part of the ruined centre of Ukrainian city of Vovchansk in mid-September
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

Students are learning how to earn a living from online influencing

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics