'It's Been A Historic Presidency': Biden Recalls As Trump Prepares White House Return

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House in his first speech after Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. "We accept the choice the country made," Biden told reporters, adding that he spoke to president-elect Trump, congratulating him on his win.

With just 74 days in office, Biden expressed deep gratitude to his cabinet and team. He also told his supporters and Americans: "I know it's a difficult time. You're hurting. I hear you and I see you. But don't forget. Don't forget all that we accomplished. It's been a historic presidency. Not because I'm president, because what we've done, what you've done."

Biden also said that he spoke with Harris and praised her for all the efforts she and her team put in the campaign.

Harris "ran an inspiring campaign, and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect: Her character. She has a backbone like a ramrod. She has great character, true character. She gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran," he said.

Drawing a contrast to Trump's refusal to accept the 2020 election results, Biden expressed his hope: "We can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent, and it can also be trusted, win or lose."

On Wednesday afternoon, Harris formally conceded the race in a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, emphasizing the importance of accepting election results and reaffirming her dedication to a peaceful transfer of power.

"A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results," Harris said, adding that principle "distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny."

Trump secured 295 Electoral College votes, comfortably surpassing the required 270. Harris received 226 votes. The President-elect is set to be sworn in during the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025.