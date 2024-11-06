World

Afghanistan Poppy Cultivation Grows 19 Percent Despite Ban: UN

By
An Afghan farmer harvests opium sap from a poppy field in Badakhshan province in May, 2024
An Afghan farmer harvests opium sap from a poppy field in Badakhshan province in May, 2024 AFP

Opium cultivation rose by 19 percent in Afghanistan this year, the UN reported Wednesday, despite a Taliban government ban that almost eradicated the crop.

Currently, 12,800 hectares of poppies are cultivated in Afghanistan -- where up to 80 percent of the population depends on agriculture -- a new survey by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) shows, the agency said in a statement.

The 19 percent increase year-on-year remains far below the 232,000 hectares cultivated when Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada banned the crop in April 2022, nearly a year after the Taliban returned to power, UNODC added.

The centre of poppy cultivation has also shifted, the agency noted, and is now concentrated in northeastern provinces instead of in the Taliban strongholds of southern Afghanistan.

In May, clashes between farmers and brigades sent to destroy their poppy fields resulted in several deaths in northeastern Badakhshan.

Following the poppy ban, prices soared for the resin from which opium and heroin are made.

During the first half of 2024, prices stabilised around $730 per kilogram, (two pounds) according to the UNODC, compared to about $100 per kg before 2022.

For years Afghanistan was the world's biggest supplier of opium and heroin.

Many farmers in Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, were hit hard financially by the ban and have not been able to reap the same profits from alternative crops.

Even legal crops are only a short-term solution, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG), "so the focus should be on job creation in non-farm industries".

The UNODC and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called for international support for farmers to transition to alternative crops and livelihoods, something the Taliban government has requested.

"With opium cultivation remaining at a low level in Afghanistan, we have the opportunity and responsibility to support Afghan farmers to develop sustainable sources of income free from illicit markets," said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly in the statement.

Tags
Afghanistan
Most Read
China classifies death penalty statistics as a state secret, though rights groups including Amnesty believe thousands of people are executed in the country every year

China Says Ex-government Worker To Be Executed For Spying

An Afghan farmer harvests opium sap from a poppy field in Badakhshan province in May, 2024
Afghanistan Poppy Cultivation Grows 19 Percent Despite Ban: UN
Musk staunchly supported Trump during the campaign
Tesla Shares Soar Pre-market As Trump Hails 'Genius' Musk
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dances at the end of a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024
Trump Victory To Bring Unrestrained 'America First' To World
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins a stunning comeback
Trump Wins White House In Stunning Comeback
Editor's Pick
Zairian people perform a dance in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974 before The Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman

Rumble In The Jungle Remembered After 50 Years

A recent aeriel shot of the devastated centre of Vovchansk
U.S.

'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow, eastern Ireland is running a course in the subject

'Serious Business': Influencer Degree Launches In Ireland

Coral bleaching -- such as that seen here around Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef -- happens when the water is too warm
U.S.

Global Coral Bleaching Event Biggest On Record: US Agency

Real Time Analytics