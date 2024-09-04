At Least 4 Dead, 30 Injured in Georgia Apalachee High School shooting

A Georgia high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to what authorities describe as an "active shooter situation."

At least four people are dead and at least 30 more are injured, according to multiple reports. One suspect was apprehended after the shooting and is currently in custody

Medivac helicopters arrived at the scene to evacuate injured victims, while students were evacuated to a neighboring football field to wait for their parents.

The situation began at approximately 10:20a.m. when officers from several agencies, along with Fire/EMS personnel, were sent to the high school in response to reports of an active shooter, according to WSBTV2.

The FBI is now also involved in the investigation and patients are now being rushed to the emergency room, the outlet also reports.

As a precaution, all schools in Barrow County have been placed on lockdown, the sheriff's office reported on Wednesday morning.

Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement that he has ""directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School".

Originally published by Lawyer Herald. This is a developing story.