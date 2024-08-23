Politics

Trump Appears to Admit His Lost Election Wasn't Rigged; He Just Came Up a 'Bit Short' on Votes

He also stumbles as he calls San Francisco 'best city' in U.S. 15 years ago — when Kamala Harris was its district attorney

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says he came up a 'little bit' short of votes last election. Photo by MARK PETERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump appeared to admit the 2020 election he lost wasn't "rigged" after all as he has long claimed, but that he came up "just a little bit short" of votes.

He made his comments during a press conference Thursday in Cochise County, Arizona, after a visit to the border where he claimed other countries were "emptying their prisons," and flying in "hundreds of thousands" of murderers" along with people from "insane asylums" into the U.S., a claim for which he has yet to provide any evidence.

He boasted about the low numbers of immigrants entering the nation his "last week" in office, noting he lost the White House because of a "horrible, horrible election."

Trump noted: "I got many millions more votes than I got the first time, but didn't quite make it, just a little bit short."

The comment was a dramatic contrast to his repeated, baseless claim that the vote was somehow rigged against him, even though many other Republican won their races on the same ballots.

Trump also appeared to inadvertently praise his opponent Kamala Harris when he said San Francisco was the "best city in the country" 15 years ago. That's when Gavin Newsom was mayor and Harris was his district attorney.

Since then, Harris has somehow "absolutely ... destroyed" the city and all of California, Trump also insisted after forgetting who was running the city when it was the "best."

This story originally appeared on the International Business Times

