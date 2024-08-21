Crime & Justice

U.S. Crime & Justice

Drug-laced mail kills California prison worker

A correctional officer opened a letter and began to feel ill minutes later

By Nina Joudeh
Correctional officer dies from drug-laced mail Correctional officer dies from drug-laced mail
On Aug. 9, 2024, a correctional officer at USP Atwater opened a letter and immediately began to feel ill. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A prison worker was killed by drug-laced mail at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California.

Three people are under arrest in connection wth the incident.

Jamar Jones, 35, an inmate at USP Atwater; Stephanie Ferreira, 35, of Evansville, Indiana; and Jermen Rudd III, 37, of Wentzville, Missouri, are accused of conspiring to introduce narcotics into the prison for Jones to sell, according to the DEA.

Between July 15 and August 9, Jones and Ferreira allegedly orchestrated a plan in which Rudd would mail a letter laced with narcotics to Jones that was fraudulently labeled as legal mail.

On August 9, a correctional officer at USP Atwater opened that letter and, minutes later, began to feel ill.

Following an initial evaluation by medical staff, the officer was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Another correctional officer came into contact with the narcotics-laced letter but recovered.

The trio has been charged with a criminal complaint for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and introducing narcotic drugs to an inmate.

If convicted of conspiracy to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance, Jones and Rudd face a maximum of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

If Ferreira is convicted of providing or attempting to provide an inmate with a narcotic drug, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

Read more
Tags
California, Mail, Drugs
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michael Spengler

California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials

Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Franciscan friars
Catholic friar who took vow of poverty accused of spending $650K from fundraising scam
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics