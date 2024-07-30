U.S.

Convicted Pimp Beaten to Death in California Treatment Facility

Jackson, who was serving a four year sentence for pimping, never regained consciousness after a brutal Sunday afternoon assault

By Tristan Balagtas
Shawn Jackson, Jr., 21, was severely battered by fellow inmate and convicted rapist Jarvis Richerson, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation alleged. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Authorities are investigating the fatal beating of a convicted pimp at a California treatment facility as a homicide.

Shawn Jackson, Jr., 21, was severely battered by fellow inmate and convicted rapist Jarvis Richerson, 31, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation alleged.

Jackson, who was serving a four year sentence for pimping, never regained consciousness after a brutal Sunday afternoon assault at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran, California and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jarvis Richerson California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Authorities did not disclose a motive in Jackson's death.

His alleged killer had been in and out of prison on gun charges since 2015, but it was in 2023 that Richerson was sentenced to eight years for rape, inflicting corporal injury, and assault with a firearm, according to the CDCR.

The facility in Corcoran, where the deadly beating took place, houses minimum to maximum-security inmates.

