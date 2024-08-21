4 bodies brought to shore from sunken super yacht off Sicily

Four of the six missing people from a luxury super yacht that capsized into the deep waters of Sicily early Monday have been recovered and brought to shore.

It was unclear if they included British tech mogul Mike Lynch.

The Bayesian, an 184-foot British-flagged yacht, was moored about a half-mile offshore when a storm hit just before 4:00 a.m. Monday.

22 passengers and crew were aboard the vessel when it was believed to have been hit by a water spout.

15 people were rescued from the ship, and six were unaccounted for.

Their identities have not yet been released. The search continues for the missing two passengers.

Lynch was cleared in June of fraud and conspiracy charges in a U.S. federal trial related to Hewlett Packard's $11 billion takeover of his company, Autonomy Corp., and had arranged the outing to celebrate his acquittal.

His wife, Angela Bacares, survived the sinking.