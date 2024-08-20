Crime & Justice

Ohio woman accused of killing, eating cat in front of people

The incident took place at a housing complex in Canton

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
An Ohio woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing and eating a cat in front of multiple people, per reports. ELSA BIYICK/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

An Ohio woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing and eating a cat in front of multiple people in her apartment complex.

Allexis Ferrell, 27, was arrested Friday and booked into the Stark County Jail on charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals, injuring animals, and disorderly conduct, jail records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WJW-TV, the Canton Police Department filed a report stating that Ferrell allegedly "did torture, kill and eat a cat in a residential area in front [of] multiple people."

She reportedly stomped on the cat's head to kill it.

The incident happened at a housing complex on the 1100 block of 13th Street SE in Canton.

During an arraignment hearing on Monday, a bond of $100,000 was set, according to WKYC-TV.

It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

--with reporting by TMX

