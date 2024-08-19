World

World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

The foundation's work, including supporting human rights for Ukrainians, is 'aimed at discrediting Russia,' said official statement

By
George Clooney
Amal and George Clooney's humanitarian Clooney Foundation has been banned by Russia. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Russia's prosecutor general on Monday said it had banned a humanitarian foundation started by film star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney.

"The activities of The Clooney Foundation for Justice are declared undesirable on the territory of our country," it said in a statement.

The organization "conducts extensive work aimed at discrediting Russia, actively supports false patriots and members of banned terrorist and extremist groups," the statement added.

"Under the guise of humanitarian ideas, these 'warriors for justice' ... advance initiatives of criminal probes against the highest Russian authorities," it said in the statement mockingly entitled "The Russian Prosecutor General's Office Appreciates Hollywood Activists' Acting Talent."

After Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 Russian authorities have upped repression of dissent to levels not seen since the Soviet Union.

In July, the Clooney Foundation, along with several other non-governmental organizations, filed a case with the UN Human Rights Committee accusing Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a 2022 missile attack on Vinnytsia.

In early August, Russia's prosecutor general banned as "undesirable" German pro-democracy foundation Konrad Adenauer, and in July did the same with the Moscow Times news outlet.

The "undesirable" status forces organizations to shut down in Russia, and means Russians that work for, fund or collaborate with them can also be liable to prosecution.

Read more
Tags
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Russia
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics