Chechnya's president invites Elon Musk to visit capital

The warlord president of Russia's Chechen Republic claims billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent him one of the company's top-of-the-line Cybertrucks — which he promptly had outfitted with a large-caliber machine gun.

Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video on the Telegram messaging website that shows him driving the stainless steel electric vehicle and posing behind its rear-mounted, automatic weapon with a belt of ammunition draped over his shoulders.

"We received a Tesla cybertruck from the respected Elon Musk. I was pleased to test the new technology and was personally convinced that it is not by chance that it is called the 'Cyberbeast,'" he wrote Saturday.

Kadyrov — who the U.S. has accused of "gross violations of human rights" — also invited Musk to visit Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, where he promised to treat the world's richest person as "my dearest guest."

Tesla didn't return messages seeking comment, according to the Associated Press.

Kadyrov said he planned to ship the truck, which has a list price that starts at $100,000, to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, "where it will be in demand under appropriate conditions."

"Undoubtedly one of the best cars in the world! I literally fell in love with this car," he wrote.

Kadyrov also said he was eagerly awaiting Musk's "new developments, which will contribute to the completion of the SVO," which is the Russian abbreviation for its "special military operation" in Ukraine.