Prince William doesn't want Harry at his coronation: Pal

Prince William does not want brother Prince Harry at his coronation when he becomes king, a close friend has told the media.

The friend described the brothers' dynamic to the Times of London as "estranged, which is dreadfully sad," he added. The two have reportedly not spoken in nearly two years.

The Prince of Wales has also confided that he wants his own coronation to "look and feel different" from his father's crowning last year, his pal told the Times.

The brothers have had a strained relationship ever since Harry's departure as a working royal in 2020 and an interview with Oprah Winfrey the following year critical of the royals.

Harry has also participated in a Netflix series and authored a book, "Spare," revealing sometimes painful private conversations with members of his family.

In a further sign of Harry and Meghan Markle's deteriorating relationship with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend a family briefing on Queen Elizabeth's funeral the night before the 2022 service, and were not sent briefing notes until late that night, both of which reportedly deeply wounded Harry

Other friends told the Times they cannot imagine that Harry is happy in his "gilded exile" in California.

The Times' long-view report on Harry Sunday comes just ahead of Harry's 40th birthday September 15.

The coronation revelation comes on the heels of Charles' decision to end security for his brother Andrew, the Duke of York, who has been linked to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew's private security has reportedly been privately funded by the king following his loss of publicly funded police protection in 2022.