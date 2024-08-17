U.S.

Hurricane Ernesto wallops Bermuda as Category 1 storm

The hurricane lashed the British territory with strong winds and rain, knocking out power to thousands and causing coastal flooding.

By Mark Moore
Destruction on Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Ernesto. The storm hit Bermuda on Saturday as a Category 1 storm. JAYDEE LEE SERRANO/AFP via Getty Images/HNGN

Hurricane Ernesto slammed into Bermuda Saturday as a weakened Category 1 storm, but still lashed the British territory with strong winds and coastal flooding, according to reports.

Ernesto carried maximum winds of about 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said, warning that hazardous conditions would continue on the small island in the Atlantic through Saturday evening.

It said the storm was expected to drop up to nine inches of rain on Bermuda and "will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island."

Ernesto, moving north-northwest, crashed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday, knocking out power to about half of the residents.

The effects of Ernesto have been felt along the U.S. East Coast with the threat of deadly rip currents.

Bermuda's power utility, BELCO, told the Associated Press that more than three-quarters of its customers were without power.

"Our crews are no longer out in the field working as it is no longer safe for them. They will now rest until it is deemed safe for them to begin restoration efforts," BELCO said.

Bermuda suspended public transportation and closed the airport Friday night in advance of the storm.

"Hurricane Ernesto seriously threatens our community," National Security Minister Michael Weeks said. "This is not a storm to be taken lightly."

