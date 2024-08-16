Have you heard of a niche cruise? What is it? A niche cruise is a cruise line that offers a unique experience of a certain theme. Guests that are booking, can choose the themes they feel closely aligned with.

Here are 7 types of niche cruises that are growing in popularity.

1. Hallmark Channel Cruises

If you're a fan of Hallmark Channel movies, this Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise sails from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas on the Norwegian Gem. Guests on this cruise, get the opportunity to get a photo op with their favorite Hallmark Channel stars, attend a world premiere of a Hallmark holiday movie, join fellow Hallmark fans on the boat for a tree lighting ceremony, join an ugly sweater contest, Christmas cookie decorating and more!

Dates available: November 5 – 9, 2024 & November 17 – 21 2024

2. Swingers Cruises

A completely different vibe from the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise is a swingers cruise. Yes, you read that right, a swingers cruise! A cruise company called Bliss Cruise organizes trips for couples that are looking for an adventure and participate in swinging. According to The Thrillist, popular amenities in this cruise are "clothing optional" areas, from pools to tanning decks, and playrooms where guests are allowed to participate in sexual activities with one another, as well as regular entertainment and programming. The whole purpose is for guests to have fun with their sexual expression within the allowed parameters while they discover the world and visit new places.

Dates available: November 10 – 17, 2024, April 24 – 30, 2025, November 8 – 15, 2025

3. Star Trek Cruises

For fellow Star Trek fans, this ship sails on the Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas. In this ship, you connect with fellow Star Trek enthusiasts experiencing unconventional entertainment, interactive events, and theme nights.

Dates available: February 23 – March 2, 2025

4. Comic Con Cruise

This ship sails on Royal Caribbean's luxurious Serenade of the Seas and takes you to Cozumel, Mexico. The ship has luxury amenities such as bars, restaurants, clubs, lounges, a Vegas-style casino, luxurious spa, and expansive pool deck, where fellow comic-con fans get to mingle and make friends with fellow comic-con fans.

Dates available: February 5 – 9, 2025

5. Raiders Cruise

All Raiders fans rejoice as there's a cruise for you too! step aboard & experience the ultimate Raiders fan cruise setting sail from the port of Los Angeles onboard the Norwegian Bliss cruising the Mexican Riviera. You get to cruise with your favorite Raiders alumni such as Reggie Kinlaw, Mervyn Fernandez, Willie Gault, and more experiencing exclusive beach parties, dining with alumni, autograph sessions, and more.

Dates available: March 23, 2025 (7 nights)

6. Whodunit Cruise

Have you heard of a whodunit cruise? For whodunit murder mystery fans, there's a cruise for you! When you board the 7 night Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise, you will be given your own deadly role to play. For those on the shy side that choose not to participate in getting in character, you can just sit back and watch the plot unfold. But if you are not shy, then you can use your character to find out as much as you can. You see the actors will be mixing among you and in character for the entire show!

Dates available: October 19 – 26, 2025

7. Emo's Not Dead

For Emo's Not Dead fans, there's a cruise for you! Aboard the Norwegian Gem, it's a 4-days, and nights experience with emo legends filled with musical performances you've had on repeat for decades and curated with activities that will be a part of the experience, too! Get in on this broken-heart boat from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

Dates available: February 4 – 8, 2025.