Humpback Whale causes ferry delays at Boston Harbor

Ferry commuters in Boston were warned of possible delays Wednesday and Thursday due to a juvenile humpback whale hanging out in Boston Harbor, officials said.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) issued the warning Wednesday, and said to expect delays on the Lynn, Hingham/Hull and Winthrop/Quincy ferries to continue through at least Thursday.

Although federal boating speed regulations are in place along several East Coast locations specifically to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales, it is generally recommended for vessels to slow around any whales to reduce the risk of collision.

Federal regulations require vessels 65 feet or longer to travel at speeds of 10 knots (about 11.5 mph) or less in zones where whales are known to be, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, though the agency also encourages smaller boats to follow the speed guidelines.

Humpback whales spend the spring and summer feeding in the coastal waters of the North Atlantic, including Boston Harbor, before heading south for the winter.

Boston Harbor and coastal areas throughout New England also see North Atlantic right whales, finback whales and minke whales.

--with reporting by TMX