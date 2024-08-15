Spain is investigating a new Katy Perry music video. Here's why

Spain is investigating the company behind Katy Perry's new music video filmed on Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

The video for the song "Lifetimes" has the singer in the dunes of the Ses Salines Natural Park, a protected area on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, according to the Associated Press. She reportedly did not have permission to be there.

The views taken on the dunes of the private islet of S'Espalmador, considered "one of the most ecologically valuable sites on the islands," are roped off from the public, which in turn has sparked controversy.

Regional authorities have announced "preliminary investigation proceedings" following the production company's failure to apply for the appropriate permits.

While the filming wouldn't have been an environmental offense, this type of production can only be allowed with a permit, said the Department of Natural Environment.

Perry's record label, Universal Music, claims the local video production company had secured the necessary permits for the video but stated that once they learned one permit was still being processed, "we were given verbal authority to go ahead" a day before the shoot, which took place July 27, a label spokesperson told the AP.

"We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it," said Universal.