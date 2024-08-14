Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen opens up about seeing 'angels'

The cookbook author and mom of four opened up in an Instagram Story on Tuesday

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Chrissy Teigen
Youtube/ Entertainment Tonight

Chrissy Teigen says she convinced herself that the "little silver pieces" she had been seeing were angels until her therapist suggested she should probably see an eye doctor.

The 38-year-old cookbook author and mom of four opened up about her vision problems in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, telling fans to be on the lookout for obvious signs of aging.

She explained that she'd been having "a lot of eye issues," feeling as if there is a "thick film" on her eyes, and experiencing "bleary-eyed" vision, particularly in the morning.

"I have like dryness around my eyes too, and I really notice it when I'm painting or sewing, basically," she said. Having skipped seeing her therapist for several weeks while traveling, she said she finally went in for a session on Aug. 11, and told him about her vision.

"I said sometimes when I blink, when I open my eyes again I see glitter... little silver pieces falling everywhere," Teigen said.

"I told him I've convinced myself it's angels," she said. "I'm like 'Yeah every time I blink and I see all these flicks of glitter, it's an angel that's watching me'."

Her therapist did not agree, and told her to seek medical help.

"He looks at me and he's like, 'You should probably go to the hospital [or] an eye doctor and check this out'," she said.

"I'm so embedded in Los Angeles, I'm like 'Oh no my poor vision... what could be a brain tumor is angels'," Teigen said. "Anyhow the lesson here is don't get so hippy-dippy that you mistake what are tell-tale signs of aging, vision loss, for angels."

--with reporting by TMX

