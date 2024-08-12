World

World

Demand pricing comes to parking meters

Areas with a lot of cars will see higher rates

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Parking rates
One Canadian city is making parking more expensive depending on how busy it is in that area. City of Ottawa

The days of set pricing is being chipped away across various products and services. From hotels to concert tickets, prices are being rapidly changed due to customer demand.

It appears it is coming next for your parking spot.

A Canadian city has started demand-based pricing for on-street parking.

Ottawa's new pricing scheme makes parking more expensive in busy parts of the city.

"This process will increase rates where demand for parking is very high to encourage turnover and create more available parking, and decrease rates where demand for parking is very low to increase demand," officials explained.

The new rules starting Aug. 12 will affect 11 of 20 zones across the city.

The city estimates the new pricing model will bring in $440,000 a year.

The rates will not be changing in real time but will periodically be adjusted up or down 50 cents after reviews of parking needs.

Tags
Canada, Parking
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics