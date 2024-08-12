Demand pricing comes to parking meters

The days of set pricing is being chipped away across various products and services. From hotels to concert tickets, prices are being rapidly changed due to customer demand.

It appears it is coming next for your parking spot.

A Canadian city has started demand-based pricing for on-street parking.

Ottawa's new pricing scheme makes parking more expensive in busy parts of the city.

"This process will increase rates where demand for parking is very high to encourage turnover and create more available parking, and decrease rates where demand for parking is very low to increase demand," officials explained.

The new rules starting Aug. 12 will affect 11 of 20 zones across the city.

The city estimates the new pricing model will bring in $440,000 a year.

The rates will not be changing in real time but will periodically be adjusted up or down 50 cents after reviews of parking needs.