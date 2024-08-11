Entertainment

Disney launching 'fearless' new land of movie villains at Magic Kingdom

'Villains Land' will feature two major attractions amid a foreboding landscape ruled by a dark castle in Orlando, Florida

By Bruce Golding
Villains World
Conceptual artwork shows the planned 'Villains Land' at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Ffa. The Walt Disney Co.

It's a scary world after all.

The Walt Disney Co. announced plans for a new "Villains Land" at its Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, with a company executive warning: "Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls."

"It's going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said Saturday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The startling addition to "Fantasy Land," "Tomorrowland" and "Main Street, USA," was revealed during Disney's annual showcase in Anaheim, California.

Details were vague, but Villains Land will reportedly feature two "major new attractions" and opportunities for dining and shopping.

Conceptual artwork posted on the company's website shows families walking through a foreboding landscape covered with jagged outcroppings and a dark castle high in the distance under a purplish sky of gloomy clouds.

There's also a dragon shooting green fire from its mouth and a twisting arch and loops that appear to be part of a roller coaster.

Other plans unveiled Saturday include new attractions based on the "Encanto" and "Indiana Jones" movies in Orlando and doubling the size of the "Avengers Campus" at Disneyland in Anaheim, where union workers last month voted to authorize a strike.

