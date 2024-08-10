World

World

British tourist caught carving initials into ancient wall in Pompeii

The man said they're his daughters' initials, claiming he just wanted to document their visit

By Mark Moore
Pompeii
Tourists visit the Amphitheatre of Pompeii at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, near Naples, southern Italy. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

A British tourist scrawled his family's initials on the ancient walls of a building in Pompeii and now faces a fine of up to $65,000 for defacing the Roman ruins, according to a report.

The 37-year-old man, who was not identified, was caught by staff scratching the initials on the House of the Vestals - a Unesco World Heritage Site, the Independent reported.

He has been reported to the prosecutor's office in Torre Annunziata.

The initials "JW," "LMW," and "MW" are believed to be the initials of his daughters, which appear on the wall next to the date Aug. 7 and the word "Mylaw," the publication reported.

Pompeii was covered in volcanic ash during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, which preserved the ruins.

The man, who apologized, saying he wanted to mark his family's visit to the site, faces penalties of up to $65,000.

Read more
Tags
Italy, Tourists
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics