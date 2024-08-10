British tourist caught carving initials into ancient wall in Pompeii

A British tourist scrawled his family's initials on the ancient walls of a building in Pompeii and now faces a fine of up to $65,000 for defacing the Roman ruins, according to a report.

The 37-year-old man, who was not identified, was caught by staff scratching the initials on the House of the Vestals - a Unesco World Heritage Site, the Independent reported.

He has been reported to the prosecutor's office in Torre Annunziata.

The initials "JW," "LMW," and "MW" are believed to be the initials of his daughters, which appear on the wall next to the date Aug. 7 and the word "Mylaw," the publication reported.

Pompeii was covered in volcanic ash during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, which preserved the ruins.

The man, who apologized, saying he wanted to mark his family's visit to the site, faces penalties of up to $65,000.