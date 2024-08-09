NYC police score one of the biggestest pot busts in city's history

NYPD officers responding to a possible robbery at a Queens warehouse led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of marijuana, worth about $5 million, one of the largest pot seizures in the city's history, according to a report.

Officers arrived at the facility in Astoria about 3 a.m. Thursday and discovered the drugs, reported ABC 7.

Realizing two suspects were removing the pot from the warehouse, the officers alerted the New York City Sheriff's Department, and together they seized more than $5 million of the product, according to ABC, which captured the haul on camera.

Two suspects were arrested on the scene.

"This is definitely one of the largest seizures that we've had. It's not the largest but it is one of the largest seizures," Sheriff's Office Lt. Francesca Rosa told ABC 7. "So far, from our observations and inventory of the product, it's over $5 million."

Officers arrested 38-year-old James Pennisi from Pennsylvania and 36-year-old John Betancourt, who they said had 125 pounds of cannabis flower.

Marijuana laws have changed in the city. But it's currently only legal for adults 21 and older to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis outside a resident's home for personal use in New York.

A maximum of five pounds of cannabis can be stored at home.