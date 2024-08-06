5-year-old Idaho boy who is non-verbal wanders away in Batman PJs

A frantic search is underway for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy dressed in Batman pajamas after he wandered away from his birthday party in Idaho.

Matthew Glynn, a child with autism, was last seen by his mother before he vanished Monday evening, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar told reporters during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Matthew was celebrating his fifth birthday during a party with family and friends when he disappeared.

Every available resource has been "brought to bear" as the search for the boy continues.

"A little bit about Matthew: if you see him, he may make loud noises as a way to get people's attention," said Winegar. "He is drawn to water. He walks on his toes, and he does not have any shoes on, that we know of at this time."

"I spoke with Matthew's mother just a few minutes ago, understandably, she is very distraught and is overwhelmed and praying and hoping for the safe recovery of Matthew, as are we all," he added.

"She has been very cooperative and helpful in the search, and we have every reason to believe that she is doing her level best to help us answer questions and give us every bit of information we can we can have to make this search successful. Our heart goes out to her and to her family members."

Authorities are "concentrated on every potential place that Matthew could be found," investigating waterways and conducting door-to-door searches. Drones, ATVs, and tracking dogs have also been deployed.

Winegar noted there is so far no evidence Matthew has been abducted.

"We don't have any signs of foul play. We don't have any signs that he has entered the water. We don't have really anything to indicate where he might be at this time, but we are looking at every possibility and trying to cover every base as we search for Matthew," said the chief.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact a designated tipline at (208) 373-5411.