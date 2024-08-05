Police reveal little details after 'David Makes Man' TV actor charged with Texas murder

Television actor Akili McDowell, best known for his lead role in the Oprah Winfrey-produced "David Makes Man", was arrested and charged with murder in Harris County and police are remaining tight lipped about a possible motive.

McDowell, 21, was booked into Harris County Jail on charges of murder and theft on Aug. 1, according to online jail records.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an incident that occurred on July 20 in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13503 North Thorntree, near Wallisville and Uvalde.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.

McDowell was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of Cesar Peralta, 20.

It remains unclear how McDowell was identified as the suspect and whether or not he knew the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.