RFK Jr. unlikely to face penalties after admitting to Central Park bear fiasco

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unlikely to face any charges or penalties related to his admitted invovlement in the Central Park bear fiasco, thanks to New York's statute of limitations.



RFK Jr. revealed his role in the shocking incident in a recent profile with the New Yorker. In it, he admitted that he dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park 10 years ago after finding it on the road in upstate New York. He drumped it after failing to get the carcass stuffed by a taxidermist.



At the time, the discovery of a dead bear cub in Central Park shocked the city.



Even though RFK Jr. has admitted to being responsible, he unlikely to face any kind of penalty. The state of New York has a statute of limitations of just one year for a crime connected with an illegal disposal of a bear, according to NBC's Myles Miller.

NEW: @RobertKennedyJr unlikely to face penalty in connection to dumping dead bear cub in Central Park. @nysdec tells @NBCNewYork: "The State’s Environmental Conservation Law includes offenses such as illegal possession of a bear without a tag or permit and illegal disposal of a… https://t.co/lCAguPgba6 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 5, 2024