RFK Jr. unlikely to face penalties after admitting to Central Park bear fiasco

RFK Jr. admitted to placing the bear's body in an interview with the New Yorker

By
RFK Jr. Claims Trump Asked Him to be Running Mate
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. claims Donald Trump asked him to be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unlikely to face any charges or penalties related to his admitted invovlement in the Central Park bear fiasco, thanks to New York's statute of limitations.

RFK Jr. revealed his role in the shocking incident in a recent profile with the New Yorker. In it, he admitted that he dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park 10 years ago after finding it on the road in upstate New York. He drumped it after failing to get the carcass stuffed by a taxidermist.

At the time, the discovery of a dead bear cub in Central Park shocked the city.

Even though RFK Jr. has admitted to being responsible, he unlikely to face any kind of penalty. The state of New York has a statute of limitations of just one year for a crime connected with an illegal disposal of a bear, according to NBC's Myles Miller.

