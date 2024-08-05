Hero dog runs for help after owner was severely injured in fall down hill

It's a real life Lassie rescue story.

A hero dog ran to alert neighbors after his owner fell 20 feet over a hill in Pennsylvania and injured his hip, and stayed by his owner's side as rescuers worked to retrieve him.

Ross-West View EMSA said EMS crews responded Thursday afternoon to a Pittsburgh-area hillside where a man had fallen and sustained a "significant" hip injury. Crews stabilized the patient and treated his pain on the scene while awaiting additional assistance for the technical rescue.

The Laurel Garden and Berkeley Hill fire departments also responded along with Ross Police., and a rope system was set up with a rescue basket to extricate the patient, who was then transported to a local trauma center.

Ross-West View EMSA thanked the other agencies for their assistance, before issuing a "special thank you to this patient's dog who alerted neighbors that help was needed."

Photos shared by Ross-West View EMSA show the golden retriever watching intently as rescuers work to pull his owner to safety.

"The pup refused to leave the scene until the patient was safely topside and transported," Ross-West View EMSA said. "He was rewarded with some treats and big bowl of water on this hot day!"

-With TMX