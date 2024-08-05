U.S.

Florida woman accused of driving screw into daughter's butt

Jaclyn Goszczynski faces child abuse charges

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews

A Florida mother faces child abuse charges after allegedly driving a screw into her daughter's behind with an electric screwdriver.

St. Petersburg Police arrested Jaclyn Irene Goszczynski, 40, on July 26 in connection with the incident.

She reportedly was handing picture frames with her three daughters when the incident occurred.

Goszczynski asked her 12-year-old daughter if she had ever been "screwed in the a**" before putting the electric screwdriver on her daughter's left buss cheek, an arrest affidavit seen by WOFL-TV stated.

She then allegedly pressed the trigger and drove the screw into her buttocks.

"The screw was stuck in the victim's buttock cheek until she took it out," the affidavit stated.

Deputies said the girl had a visible mark on her backside when they responded.

It was not explained if the incident was simply a joke that accidentally went too far.

Pinellas County jail information showed that the mother posted a $25,000 bond and was released two days later.

It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

