U.S.

U.S.

FTC Investigates Surveillance Pricing That Sets Individualized Pricing for Each Customer

AI is being used to charge different people different prices for the same goods or services

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
How to Stay Charitable During Inflation: Here are Some Donation Tips Americans Can Rely On
A shopper pays cash for sales merchandise December 26, 2000 at the Lakeline Mall in Austin, Texas. Stores were hoping that after Christmas shopping could salvage what seems to be a disappointing holiday season. Joe Raedle/Newsmakers

Federal regulators are ordering eight companies that offer so-called "surveillance pricing" services to turn over information about their products.

The Federal Trade Commission says the services incorporate data about consumers' characteristics and behavior to set individual pricing for different consumers for the same products or services.

The orders seek information about the potential impact these practices have on privacy, competition and consumer protection.

The FTC says it wants to better understand how the use advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence and other technologies are used.

That information, along with personal information about consumers, such as their location, demographics, credit history, and browsing or shopping history, are being used to categorize individual consumers and set a targeted price for a product or service.

"Firms that harvest Americans' personal data can put people's privacy at risk. Now firms could be exploiting this vast trove of personal information to charge people higher prices," said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan.

The affected companies are Mastercard, Revionics, Bloomreach, JPMorgan Chase, Task Software, PROS, Accenture and McKinsey & Co.

The FTC is not accusing the companies of any wrongdoing. They simply want to obtain information from eight firms that advertise their use of AI and other technologies along with historical and real-time customer information to target prices for individual consumers.

The information they want centers on things such as the types of products and services being offered, data collection methods and what happens to that data, customer and sales information, and the potential impact of the product on tracked consumers including the prices they pay.

Tags
Ftc, Consumers
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics