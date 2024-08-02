Justin Timberlake's driver's license suspended in Long Island DWI case

Justin Timberlake's driver's license was suspended Friday after he was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., in June for driving while intoxicated.

The 43-year-old pop star, who is currently on a world tour, appeared at his hearing virtually from Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday. Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace suspended his driver's license in New York State because he refused to take a breathalyzer test when he was pulled over on June 18.

Timberlake claimed he had just "one martini" while dining out at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, in the Hamptons area of Long Island, before he was pulled over while driving to a friend's house.

According to the police report, Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

At the hearing Friday, Irace also reprimanded Edward Burke Jr., Timberlake's attorney, for making "irresponsible" comments at the singer's last hearing, saying it "comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins." The judge threatened to issue a gag order if the attorney continued making such comments.

The comments in question appear to stem from misfiled paperwork, over which Burke accused the district attorney of "trying to fix" the proceedings, and filed an unsuccessful motion to dismiss the case. The initial charging documents were not signed by a superior officer, but Irace accepted updated, properly signed paperwork provided by the prosecution, and allowed the case to move forward with the second arraignment hearing Friday.

“The DA is trying to fix something here — you’re going to scratch your head and ask yourself why this wasn’t [resolved] immediately? There’s not a spot of ink that has the sergeant’s signature,” Burke told reporters after the previous hearing.

Burke has insisted that Timberlake was "not intoxicated" at the time of the incident, and the singer entered a plea of not guilty.

