Man admits to deadly threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, pleaded guilty and admitted to issuing deadly threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday.

In three separate incidents in November 2023, Cirillo called the Washington, DC, office of US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and made multiple threats while speaking to staffers.

"I got a bead on her. Like a sniper rifle. A sniper rifle. And I'm gonna kill her next week. I'm gonna murder her," he said on one occasion.

"I'll kill you too if you want," and "You're gonna die. Your family is gonna die," Cirillo threatened in another call.

"Threatening to kill a public official is reprehensible," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

"Our office will not tolerate any form of violence, threats, or intimidation against public officials. The prosecution of individuals who threaten the lives and welfare of public servants is a top priority for our office as well as for our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners," he added.

Cirillo, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting elected officials or average citizens," said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

"Our democracy depends on the ability of members of Congress to do their jobs without fearing for their safety. We will continue to prosecute threats against public servants made in any form."