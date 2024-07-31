World

North Korea and South Korea: Two Divided Nations Come Together In An Olympic Selfie

'This is the true spirit of the Olympics'

North Korea and South Korea: Two Divided Nations Come Together In An Olympic Selfie
A photo of the North and South Korean table tennis players taking a selfie is going viral. The images show the players huddled together on the medal podium in Paris from many different angles.

A photo of the North and South Korean table tennis players taking a selfie is going viral. The images show the players huddled together on the medal podium in Paris from many different angles.

The selfie is stirring up a lot of conversations, considering North Korea publicly declared South Korea as its enemy just this year. The tension between the countries has never been a secret, so when the players got together people couldn't help but chime in.

South Korean broadcasters have shared videos of the rare selfie moment, highlighting the importance of the unity displayed.

"This is the true spirit of the Olympics," one commentator said.

This year also marks the first time North Korea participated in the Olympics since the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Olympics, Selfie, North korea, South Korea
