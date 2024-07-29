New York City Deploys AI Weapons Scanners in Subway System

Police in New York City are using new technology to detect firearms being brought into the subway systems.

Mayor Eric Adams touted the "emerging technologies" to keep guns out of the nation's largest subway system when he announced the pilot program in March.

The test of the mobile electromagnetic weapons detection systems had to wait a 90-day period required by law after the planned use of new technology is announced.

"Let's bring on the scanners," Adams said at a news conference announcing the program.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe on the subway and maintaining confidence in the system is key to ensuring that New York remains the safest big city in America."

Adams says the technology uses A.I. to be able to zoom in on where a gun is on an individual.

The gun detectors will be deployed in select subway stations over the next month.

Random passengers will be required to walk through the devices in order to enter the subway platforms. If they refuse, they will be ordered to leave the station.

He claimed the machines would not use facial recognition or collect biometric data but civil rights groups are threatening to sue over the devices over privacy concerns.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says gun detectors have a history of "delivering flawed and unusable results."

It is also concerned about what data is stored and how it is protected.

"We should be wary of any flashy new technology that over-promises while raising novel privacy concerns. And New Yorkers must ask what preventative and supportive initiatives, like housing, mental health, and employment services could be funded with this expense," the NYCLU said.

Adams claims the 30-day pilot program will not cost the city anything.