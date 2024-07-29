World

World

Olympics Announcer Removed After Sexist Remark About Female Swimmers

Organizers have dubbed the Olympics 'The Equal Games'

By Nina Joudeh
SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Gold medallists Australia's Emma Mckeon, Australia's Meg Harris, Australia's Shayna Jack and Australia's Mollie O'callaghan celebrate after competing in the final of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

An announcer at the Olympic Games in Paris has been removed following sexist remarks made about female swimmers during the freestyle relay competition.

The Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team won the gold.

As the women made their way out of the Paris Aquatic Center Eurosport's commentator Bob Ballard said, "Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their make-up."

Ballard's remarks were met with outrage.

In response, Europsport issued a statement to The Independent saying, "During a segment of Eurosport's coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Ballard took to X to issue an apology for comments "made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday that have caused some offense."

"It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone, and if I did, I apologize," Ballard wrote.

"I am a massive advocate of women's sport."

Paris organizers have branded the Olympics "The Equal Games" to highlight that women now represent 50% of the participants, according to Deadline.

Read more
Tags
Paris, France, Olympics, Australia
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics