Olympics Announcer Removed After Sexist Remark About Female Swimmers

An announcer at the Olympic Games in Paris has been removed following sexist remarks made about female swimmers during the freestyle relay competition.

The Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team won the gold.

As the women made their way out of the Paris Aquatic Center Eurosport's commentator Bob Ballard said, "Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their make-up."

Ballard's remarks were met with outrage.

In response, Europsport issued a statement to The Independent saying, "During a segment of Eurosport's coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Ballard took to X to issue an apology for comments "made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday that have caused some offense."

"It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone, and if I did, I apologize," Ballard wrote.

"I am a massive advocate of women's sport."

Paris organizers have branded the Olympics "The Equal Games" to highlight that women now represent 50% of the participants, according to Deadline.