World

World

Ukraine Claims Drone Attacks Against Three Russian Airfields

A strategic long-range bomber was reportedly damaged during one strike

By Bruce Golding
Tu-22M3 long-range bomber
A Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber takes off from the Dyagilevo air base in Russia's Ryazan region. Alex Beltyukov/Wikipedia

Ukraine launched drone strikes against multiple targets inside Russia on Saturday, including an Arctic Circle air base where a strategic long-range bomber was hit, according to reports.

Drones also reportedly struck a military airfield about 100 miles southeast of Moscow where Russia trains it long-range bomber crews.

In a video message following the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "each destroyed Russian airbase, each destroyed Russian military aircraft — whether on the ground or in the air — means saving Ukrainian lives."

"Guys, our warriors, I thank you for your precision!" he said.

At least three explosions were heard at the Dyagilevo air base in Russia's Ryazan region around 6 a.m. Saturday, the Kyiv Post reported.

A resident in the city of Ryazan reportedly wrote on social media that the base was "just a stone's throw" away, adding, "My window was open, I almost s--- myself from the sounds."

A video clip posted online by the Astra news website reportedly showed a column of smoke rising from the airfield.

Russia's Engels air base, which houses bombers about 350 miles further southeast in the Saratov region, was also struck about two hours later, the Kyiv Post said.

Damage inflicted at both sites had yet to be confirmed, the Kyiv Post said, citing an unidentified Ukrainian intelligence official.

But a long-range, supersonic Tu-22M3 bomber was hit at the Olenya air base in Russia's far northern Murmansk region near the borders of Norway and Finland, according to the Ukrainian Pravda website, which cited a Ukrainian intelligence source.

The attack, which took place more than 1,100 miles from Ukraine's border, marked the first inside the Arctic Circle since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to Norway's Barents Observer website.

The Olenya air base houses aircraft that are frequently used to fire cruise missiles at civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including the children's hospital in Kyiv that was attacked earlier this month, the Barents Observer said.

Russia didn't comment on the drone attacks, but a Saturday report by Russia's Interfax news agency said the Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down ten "U.S.-made HIMARS rockets" and 81 drones.

They reportedly included 37 that were "outside the special operation zone," the report added, a reference to Ukraine.

Read more
Tags
Ukraine, Russia
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Eugene Robertson
Colorado man tries to pay for Burger King meal with drugs
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics