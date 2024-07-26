WATCH: Cop Suspended After He's Captured on Video Beating 3 People in British Airport

A cop caught on video with fellow officers beating three people at a British airport has been suspended and is under criminal investigation.

The bystander footage captured Tuesday inside the Manchester Airport appeared to show a policeman kicking and stomping on the head of a man lying on the floor, according to CNN.

In a separate clip, another man was seen getting pepper-sprayed before getting wrestled to the ground by two officers.

The viral video sparked a massive boycott outside the Greater Manchester Police Department in Rochdale, England Wednesday, with protesters accusing cops of racism and police brutality.

Lawyer Akhmed Yakoob identified the stomping victim as 19-year-old Muhammed Fahir, according to The Guardian. Fahir is "fighting for his life" and his family is "traumatized," Yakoob said Thursday.

"A CT scan has revealed there is a cyst on his brain so please pray for his wellbeing. Right now the main concern for us, for me, is that the family receives justice and this no longer happens again," he said.

Police described the filmed beating as "truly shocking" and said people are "rightly extremely concerned about it. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm," according to a statement.

Police said prior to the video, "three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground" while responding to an altercation in Terminal 2.

One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers "suffered injuries which required hospital treatment," said police.

Four people were arrested.

On Friday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it notified a police constable with a "disciplinary notice to inform him he is being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards including his use of force."