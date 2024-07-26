State of Disaster Declared After 61 Earthquakes Hit Texas County in 7 Days

A Texas official declared a state of disaster on Friday after the area experienced dozens of earthquakes over the past week.

Scurry County Judge Dan Hicks issued the order after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake this morning.

Thousands of people across Texas and Oklahoma reported feeling the latest earthquake.

There were initial reports of items falling off of shelves and a broken window.

He says there have been 61 earthquakes in the past seven days. The United States Geological Survey, which measures quakes across the country says there could have been more than 75 connected tremors.

Damage has been fought throughout Scurry County in businesses and residences, he announced.

Hicks is asking for assistance from the Texas state government state officials to monitor the damage.