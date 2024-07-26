U.S.

U.S.

State of Disaster Declared After 61 Earthquakes Hit Texas County in 7 Days

The latest was a magnitude 5.0 quake on Friday morning

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Earthquake
A seismograph registers little earth trembles. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

A Texas official declared a state of disaster on Friday after the area experienced dozens of earthquakes over the past week.

Scurry County Judge Dan Hicks issued the order after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake this morning.

Thousands of people across Texas and Oklahoma reported feeling the latest earthquake.

There were initial reports of items falling off of shelves and a broken window.

He says there have been 61 earthquakes in the past seven days. The United States Geological Survey, which measures quakes across the country says there could have been more than 75 connected tremors.

Damage has been fought throughout Scurry County in businesses and residences, he announced.

Hicks is asking for assistance from the Texas state government state officials to monitor the damage.

Tags
Texas, Earthquake
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics