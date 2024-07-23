Sen. Bob Menendez to Resign From Senate: Reports

New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez is expected to announce that he will resign his Senate seat following his conviction on federal corruption charges, according to multiple reports.

He plans to step down on August 20 and his letter of resignation could come out any day, the New Jersey Globe reported on Tuesday.

The politics site said three sources with knowledge of his plans confirmed the news.

Gov. Phil Murphy would appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of his term.

The seat is up for election in November.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim will face Republican Curtis Bashaw, a hotel developer, for a full term that starts in January.

Menendez was found guilty earlier this month on all 16 counts in his federal bribery case.

During the two-month trial in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors successfully argued the 70-year-old Democratic congressman "put his power up for sale" in accepting cash, gold bars, luxury wristwatches, and other perks from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for official favors that benefited the businessmen as well as the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Menendez remained defiant after the verdict and promised an appeal.