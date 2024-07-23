U.S.

U.S.

Sen. Bob Menendez to Resign From Senate: Reports

The New Jersey governor would appoint a replacement

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Senator Menendez Arraigned On Further Charges In New York City
Bob Menendez has announced his plan to file as an independent Senate candidate in the state of New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez is expected to announce that he will resign his Senate seat following his conviction on federal corruption charges, according to multiple reports.

He plans to step down on August 20 and his letter of resignation could come out any day, the New Jersey Globe reported on Tuesday.

The politics site said three sources with knowledge of his plans confirmed the news.

Gov. Phil Murphy would appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of his term.

The seat is up for election in November.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim will face Republican Curtis Bashaw, a hotel developer, for a full term that starts in January.

Menendez was found guilty earlier this month on all 16 counts in his federal bribery case.

During the two-month trial in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors successfully argued the 70-year-old Democratic congressman "put his power up for sale" in accepting cash, gold bars, luxury wristwatches, and other perks from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for official favors that benefited the businessmen as well as the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Menendez remained defiant after the verdict and promised an appeal.

Read more
Tags
Bob Menendez, Senate
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics