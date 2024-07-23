U.S.

Teenage Girls Beat Pervert with Fishing Pole at New York Nature Preserve: Police

Bryan Rivera Rosario, 29, was arrested Sunday

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
A police officer strings crime scene tape during an investigation. SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images

New York State Police say a pair of girls struck a man with a fishing pole when he allegedly exposed himself at a nature preserve over the weekend.

Bryan Rivera Rosario, 29, was arrested Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness in the first degree and exposure of a person.

According to police, troopers responded to the Tillman Road Wildlife Management Reserve in Clarence at around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday after a report of a man exposing himself. Investigation revealed that two juvenile girls allegedly saw Rivera Rosario "openly masturbating."

"Despite their attempts to stop him, including hitting him with a fishing pole, Rivera Rosario continued his actions," police said in a statement.

Rivera Rosario was issued an appearance ticket, and is scheduled to appear in court next month, police said.

--with reporting by TMX

