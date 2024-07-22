World

A Couple Was Crossing the Atlantic in a Boat. They Were Found Dead in a Life Raft

The dinghy washed up on a Canadian island known as the 'Graveyard of the Atlantic'

By Bruce Golding
Sarah Justine Packwood and James Brett Clibbery
Sarah Justine Packwood and James Brett Clibbery are seen in an undated photo taken at the Draycott Water reservoir in Dunchurch, England, sarahjustinepacwood.com

Husband-and-wife mariners were found dead in a life raft after they abandoned their sailboat during an attempt to cross the Atlantic without using fossil fuel.

The inflatable dinghy carrying the bodies of Sarah Justine Packwood, 54, and James Brett Clibbery, 70, washed ashore on Canada's Sable Island almost six weeks after they were reported missing, according to the BBC.

The narrow, crescent-shaped island, located at the edge of the continental shelf about 100 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, is known as the "Graveyard of the Atlantic" due to 350-plus nearby shipwrecks, according to the Canadian government's parks agency.

Packwood and Clibbery, who married in 2016 and lived in British Columbia, set sail June 11 from Halifax, Nova Scotia, en route to the Azores, more than 2,000 miles away.

They were traveling on a 42-foot, eco-friendly boat named Theros, which they outfitted with a solar-powered electric motor to replace its original diesel engine.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that it was struck by a cargo ship whose crew didn't notice what happened, and that the couple either couldn't avoid the collision or was below deck when it occurred, the BBC said, citing the Saltwire website.

Packwood and Clibbery were reported missing on June 18 and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the bodies of two people believed to have been traveling on the Theros were found on Sable Island on July 10.

Three days later, Clibbery's son, also named James, wrote on Facebook, "The past few days have been very hard. My father James Brett Clibbery, and his wife, Sarah Justine Packwood have regrettably passed away."

"I miss your smiles. I miss your voices. You will be forever missed," he wrote.

