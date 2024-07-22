'Dark Brandon' Biden, Armed With New Supreme Court Immunity, Blows Up on X

Donald Trump might not be so happy about the Supreme Court's grant of presidential immunity after all, critics mocked Monday on social media as they warned of Joe Biden's alter ego, sinister Dark Brandon, who is now armed with the same immunity.
Biden has six months left as president to apparently pretty much do whatever he wants, given the top court's vastly lowered behavior standard for the commander in chief, Trump critics chortled on X, which could be trouble if he unleashes Dark Brandon.
Biden pardoning his son on his way out of the White House is exactly what most would expect Trump to do in the same position, countless posts noted, so go ahead, Dark Brandon, urged his fans.
