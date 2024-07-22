U.S.

'Dark Brandon' Biden, Armed With New Supreme Court Immunity, Blows Up on X

Trump critics urge Dark Brandon to cancel all student debt, sign executive order protecting abortion rights in nation, ban anyone over 70 from running for president, pardon Hunter

By Mary Papenfuss
Get ready for Dark Brandon
Donald Trump critics on X have lots of suggestions for Dark Brandon in his final months as president. Screen shot/Curtis Evans X

Donald Trump might not be so happy about the Supreme Court's grant of presidential immunity after all, critics mocked Monday on social media as they warned of Joe Biden's alter ego, sinister Dark Brandon, who is now armed with the same immunity.

Biden has six months left as president to apparently pretty much do whatever he wants, given the top court's vastly lowered behavior standard for the commander in chief, Trump critics chortled on X, which could be trouble if he unleashes Dark Brandon.

Biden pardoning his son on his way out of the White House is exactly what most would expect Trump to do in the same position, countless posts noted, so go ahead, Dark Brandon, urged his fans.


Joe Biden
